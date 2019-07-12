Tadeas Randolph: Wanted felon now accused of committing new violent crimes

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY AND BY DOC —

Convicted felon, Tadeas Randolph, is wanted in Pierce County for Burglary in the 1st degree with a deadly weapon enhancement for obstructing police.

He also has a 50 state no-bail warrant from the Department of Corrections in Snohomish County.

Randolph is on DOC supervision after being convicted of Robbery 2nd degree with a deadly weapon enhancement for stealing a man’s cell phone. “Took the cell phone. Went to a vehicle. The victim waited and approached him and said, ‘I gotta go, give me my cell phone back.’ At that point, this suspect pulled a revolver, stuck it in his face and said, ‘No! I am keeping your cell phone,’” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Randolph hasn’t shown up to meet his DOC officer since last April, so a 50 state no-bail warrant has been issued for his arrest.

With his history of carrying a gun, officers are concerned for the safety of anyone who comes in contact with him.

He’s 23 years old, 5’9” and weighs 155 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. It is anonymous.