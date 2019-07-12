Raymond Serrano: U.S. Marshals say wanted child predator could be camping near Puyallup River

WANTED BY U.S. MARSHALS IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Convicted child predator, Raymond Serrano, has been added to the U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Violent Offender Task Force Top Ten Most Wanted list.

He’s a convicted child molester who’s failing to register as a sex offender in Pierce County and is also wanted by the Department of Corrections for Escape.

The task force thinks he could be living homeless in the Tacoma area and possibly camping near the Puyallup River.

They say he’s a known gang member who goes by the street name, ‘Lucky.’

He’s 35 years old, 5’9”, 180 pounds and has a ton of tattoos all over his body.

If you spot him by the river, or know where he’s hiding — call 911 — then submit the information to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).