Rallies take place across region in support of immigrants before Trump planned ICE raids

SEATTLE, WA Across the region, people gathered for rallies in support of undocumented immigrants before the Trump Administration’s new plan takes effect.

Starting as early as this weekend, a new plan under the Trump Administration focused on undocumented immigrants begin.

Throughout Western Washington, rallies in support of the immigrant community were held in Seattle, Edmonds and Tacoma.

“My family came as refugees and immigrants and it really has hit home for me,” said Fahm Ros at one of the events at Occidental Square in Pioneer Square.

More than a hundred people gathered in the square to listen to several speakers each impacted differently by immigration.

“It’s been over ten years since I’ve seen my parents,” said Monseratt Padilla.

Padilla works as a coordinator at the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network. She also helped lead the rally at Pioneer Square.

The goal of these rallies is to end the detention of immigrants.

On Saturday, the support continues. Organizers plan to stage in front of the NW Detention Center in Tacoma.