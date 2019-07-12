‘It’s a livelihood:’ Help musician get back gear stolen by bold storage unit burglars who need to be ID’d

WANTED IN MOUNTLAKE TERRACE —

A music lover is feeling the blues after two sticky-fingered thieves broke into his storage unit in Mountlake Terrace and stole his equipment.

Surveillance video from the Public Storage shows the two young women police are asking for your help to identify, after the one in the hat jumped the fence and opened the gate for her partner-in-crime in the ponytail.

Their victim is cataloging what they stole and warning others to make sure your storage facility is secure.

Music is Daniel McMillin’s livelihood. He’s the drummer in the band, New Venture. Their cover of the Beatles song, ‘Don’t Let Me Down,’ is appropriate for he how feels about finding his stolen musical gear after these two women broke into his storage locker. “It rips not only at your heart, because of somebody invading your privacy, but also not having the equipment that you`ve known and loved for years,” said McMillin.

The crooks got away with more than $4,000 worth of stolen items, including custom studio monitors, sentimental percussion instruments, amps and a guitar signed by Leon Hendrix. "It's hard to put a price on a guitar like that, but sentimental value of course."

Mountlake Terrace Police say the two suspects drove up to the public storage facility on June 7th in a white Ford Ranger. There's only one surveillance camera, but it shows them trying several security codes on the main gate which didn't work. “One of them went around to the back of the storage place, put a blanket over the fence and went over the barbed wire fence and then she came down and let her friend in,” said Mountlake Terrace Police Det. Pat Hatchel. Detectives say they cut the padlock on McMillan's unit and nonchalantly loaded up a handcart with the stolen loot and then rolled it out with a blanket covering it. “They seemed to have a very good routine and the way they did it makes me think that they came prepared to do this and I`m sure that they`ve probably done some before,” said Det. Hatchel.

McMillin is still able to perform, because his drums were stored elsewhere, but he hopes somebody spots the rest of his equipment for sale so he can get it back.

“Security here is not up to what it should be, seriously,” said McMillin. A weakness easily exploited by these two women that police really want to find. "The stuff that they took is irreplaceable for him, I mean it`s very important to him and I would really like to get his stuff back and catch them, so no one else has to go through this,” said Det. Hatchel.

If you know their names or where to find them, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to a $1,000. Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.