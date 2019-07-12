× Investigators finish searching property in Nancy Moyer case

ROCHESTER, Wash. – Officials continue looking for evidence in the recently reinvigorated cold case of the missing South Sound mother Nancy Moyer.

Drone footage spotted crews searching the property Friday afternoon before they wrapped up searching for the third day at the suspect’s property just outside of Rochester.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has been getting help from the state and feds, and local search and rescue teams.

Sheriff Snaza said Thursday investigators are already processing evidence.

“Sending to the Washington State Patrol crime lab for identification,” he said. “Right now, it’s just items.”

On Thursday, the property owner faced a judge who found probable cause to hold him on $1.5 million bail.

Q13 News has not named or identified him since he has yet to be officially charged in the case, but court documents allege he admitted to killing Moyer by accident. He could be facing a second-degree murder charge. His arraignment is scheduled for later this month.