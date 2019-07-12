Help ID wallet theft suspects who targeted store’s employee-only area

WANTED IN EDMONDS —

Edmonds Police need your help identifying a pair of theft suspects who pulled-off a premeditated purse heist from the employee-only area of the PCC Community Market on Edmonds Way.

The victim was still on the clock when she found out she’d been preyed-on by these two purse thieves. “She ends up getting a text message from her bank and that’s never a good thing when you start getting text messages about activity on your account,” said Edmonds Police Sgt. Shane Hawley. “She realizes there’s no way she’s been making these charges, because she’s been at work the whole time and goes into the backroom that’s an employee-only area and realizes her bag has been rummaged through and her wallet is now missing, so we’ve got a couple of suspects in this case, thanks to the video from the store and in that video we’re able to see that they clearly came there with no intention to shop, except for maybe in a store employee’s purse and they’re seen coming across the street, so they parked away from the business, they spent about four minutes in the store, they make their way right back to the employee-only area and then they’re seen leaving. About 15 minutes later is when the victim starts getting charges on her account in the Shoreline area, so we’re sure that they had a car, because there’s no way they could make it from Edmonds to Shoreline and start charging things in about 15 minutes.”

Detectives think both suspects are 18 to 25 years old and say the guy in the orange sweats wore a Los Angeles Lakers hat.

If you know their names and want to pocket some cash reward money -- use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).