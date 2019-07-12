Help ID cash register crook who shows just how bold thieves can be

WANTED IN RENTON —

Renton Police are hoping you can help identify a thief who boldly snagged cash from a register.

Surveillance video from April 1ST shows a clerk helping the suspect with his transaction, but the second she opens the till — he strikes — pulling a gutsy ‘grab and go’ and bolting out the doors with $800 in cash.

The Fred Meyer on 108th Ave. SE got great looks at his face though, so with your help — this guy’s going down.

“This looks like a day in the park with this guy. He seemed very at ease with what he was doing and it appears that he’s done this before and we have some information that he may be linked to some similar crimes in the area, as well, but you can see when he comes in the store and he’s standing there, waiting for the clerk to open up the drawer, he’s looking around, he’s obviously pre-planned what he’s about to do,” said Renton Police Commander Dave Leibman. “Biggest concern is that, especially, he was very successful this time, there’s no reason to believe he’s not going to continue and try to do this until he’s caught. We have good pictures of him and we’re hoping that with the public’s assistance, we can identify him and get him arrested. We absolutely want to catch him, as soon as possible.”

Someone knows who this guy is and you're going to get a cash reward of up to $1,000 when you contact Crime Stoppers with the tip that leads to his arrest. Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).