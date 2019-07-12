Edmond Barker: Convicted felon wanted by DOC could be hiding in Cowlitz County

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

The hunt is on for a wanted felon believed to be hiding in the Castle Rock area of Cowlitz County.

Department of Corrections officers in Marysville say Edmond Barker, Jr. knows he’s wanted and has not surrendered. They are asking for your help to locate him.

He has warrants for having tools used to steal cars, criminal trespassing and hit and run.

DOC officers say he has a history of using meth and heroin and stealing to fuel his addiction.

He’s 28 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 162 pounds.

If you spot him in Castle Rock, where his sister lives, call 911 and then submit a tip to Crime Stoppers immediately to claim the cash reward of up to $1,000. Use the P3 Tips App on your phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).