Christmas in July: Come see Santa in summer, help Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County support Toys for Tots

TACOMA — How about a little Christmas in July to support a great cause?

Our partners at Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County are putting on its ‘Christmas in July’ toy drive next Sunday, July 21st at the Swiss Tavern in Tacoma to gather gifts and donations for ‘Toys for Tots.

“Crime Stoppers is a big supporter of Toys for Tots, so come on down, bring a new toy for admittance. We’ll have live music. We’ll have an auction and raffle tickets. There will be a summertime Santa and people from Crime Stoppers there. We’d love to have you guys join us,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer with Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County.

The fun goes from 4pm to 8:30pm.