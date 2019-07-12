Are you ready to evacuate if a large earthquake struck Washington?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A 4.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Western Washing Friday morning. The USGS says it was a relatively minor event, with no injuries or significant damage reported – even still, it was enough to unnerve locals who may not be prepared in case a larger temblor struck the region.

Just last week, a series of powerful earthquakes up to magnitude 7.1 struck southern California, causing significant damage to the city of Ridgecrest. If an event like that happened to you and you had to evacuate, would you be ready?

According to the Red Cross, here’s a list of things you should have in a Survival Kit.

At a minimum, you should have the basic supplies listed below:

Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).

Flashlight

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

Extra batteries (Similar item available in the Red Cross Store)

Deluxe family first aid kit

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items

Multi-purpose tool

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

Cell phone with chargers (Similar item available in the Red Cross Store)

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

Emergency blanket

Map(s) of the area

Consider the needs of all family members and add supplies to your kit:

Medical supplies (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc)

Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)

Games and activities for children

Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl)

Two-way radios

Extra set of car keys and house keys

Manual can opener

Additional supplies to keep at home or in your survival kit based on the types of disasters common to your area:

Whistle

N95 or surgical masks

Matches

Rain gear

Towels

Work gloves

Tools/supplies for securing your home

Extra clothing, hat and sturdy shoes

Plastic sheeting

Duct tape

Scissors

Household liquid bleach

Entertainment items

Blankets or sleeping bags