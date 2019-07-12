Are you ready to evacuate if a large earthquake struck Washington?

SEATTLE -- A 4.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Western Washing Friday morning. The USGS says it was a relatively minor event, with no injuries or significant damage reported – even still, it was enough to unnerve locals who may not be prepared in case a larger temblor struck the region.
Just last week, a series of powerful earthquakes up to magnitude 7.1 struck southern California, causing significant damage to the city of Ridgecrest. If an event like that happened to you and you had to evacuate, would you be ready?
According to the Red Cross, here’s a list of things you should have in a Survival Kit.
At a minimum, you should have the basic supplies listed below:
Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)
Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home).
Flashlight
Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)
Extra batteries (Similar item available in the Red Cross Store)
Deluxe family first aid kit
Medications (7-day supply) and medical items
Multi-purpose tool
Sanitation and personal hygiene items
Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)
Cell phone with chargers (Similar item available in the Red Cross Store)
Family and emergency contact information
Extra cash
Emergency blanket
Map(s) of the area
Consider the needs of all family members and add supplies to your kit:
Medical supplies (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc)
Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)
Games and activities for children
Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl)
Two-way radios
Extra set of car keys and house keys
Manual can opener
Additional supplies to keep at home or in your survival kit based on the types of disasters common to your area:
Whistle
N95 or surgical masks
Matches
Rain gear
Towels
Work gloves
Tools/supplies for securing your home
Extra clothing, hat and sturdy shoes
Plastic sheeting
Duct tape
Scissors
Household liquid bleach
Entertainment items
Blankets or sleeping bags