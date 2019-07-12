Anthony Richman: Help DOC hunt wanted gang member street named ‘Pumba’

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

This wanted gang member’s street name’ is ‘Pumba,’ like Disney’s Lion King character.

His real name is Anthony Richman.

Department of Corrections officers say he also goes by the name ‘Fatz.’

He’s wanted by the DOC in the Tri-Cities for breaking probation on convictions for meth possession and identity theft. He’s also been busted for a bunch of residential burglaries and forgery crimes.

Pumba is 33 years old, 5’7” and weighs 250 pounds.

DOC officers say he was last living in Prosser, but could be hiding in the Kennewick area now.

Let’s have ‘Pumba’ singing some Hakuna Matata behind bars. If you know where he’s hiding, call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers.