Alexander Guenther: Wanted child rape suspect accused of preying on young girl

Posted 7:41 PM, July 12, 2019

WANTED IN YAKIMA —
Alexander Guenther is charged with First Degree Child Rape and First Degree Child Molestation.

He’s accused of preying on a young girl last month at a home in Yakima.

He’s 29 years old, 5’10” and weighs 190 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.

 

