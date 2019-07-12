14-year-old boy charged in deadly Federal Way shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors say a 14-year-old Washington state boy has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the deadly shooting of his best friend.

The Seattle Times reported Thursday that the Federal Way teen surrendered to police three days after the July 2 shooting of Alex Gonzales.

Charging documents say the teen was at the apartment of Gonzales when the gun was fired.

The father and girlfriend of Gonzales found him collapsed on floor of his bedroom after hearing a gunshot. The teen fled shortly after the shooting.

Gonzales' girlfriend told investigators that the teen had showed them a gun two days before the shooting and he claimed to have bought it for $400.

Police have not recovered the gun.

The boy told authorities that the shooting was an accident.

