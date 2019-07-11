Pierce County mom on a mission to feed hungry kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. -- A woman in Pierce County is on a mission to feed hungry kids. At first glance, it might seem like nothing more than lunch. But look closer and you’ll see the heart of the matter.

“We just want you to know that you matter and that you are important,” says Joann Wittler.

It’s a message that resonates at Allan Yorke Park in Bonney Lake. Wittler founded “Mother 2 Many” back in 2013.

“Mother 2 Many, of course, we are faith-based, and that’s just the name God put on my heart and so sometimes this can be very emotional because this is really close to my heart,” says Wittler.

She is especially focused on helping kids and young adults who are homeless; some who may not know where their next meal is coming from.

“These are young people that are really truly judged just because of the way they look and because they are carrying a skateboard. And so people just think oh they are bad kids, but they just need to know that somebody cares about them,” says Wittler.

The non-profit has expanded over the years to meet the need.

“We serve Puyallup, Sumner, Bonney Lake, Buckley, Enumclaw and then we take sandwiches to a youth center in Orting, Eatonville, Roy, Yelm and Rainier. The first part of June last year, 2018, we saw a hundred youth. This year we saw 191 youth,” says Wittler.

It’s a lot, but she always finds a way, with the help of 25 volunteers.

She feeds their tummies.

But what she’s really filling is their hearts.

“Honestly I normally don’t eat all day because I don’t really feel hungry, but whenever they are here it’s good snacks; water and juice and snacks and stuff to replenish energy,” says Tyson Hart.

“To help people in my own community and then having the community be such a big help to us too, that’s why we love to come here. This is a nice park. People are nice and the youth; they’re amazing. They are always very appreciative, they always say thank you and it just makes a difference because this; this is my home,” says Wittler.

Mother 2 Many feeds kids, families and those who are homeless at six local skate parks and one public library. They also take sandwiches to youth centers. In addition to food, they also hand out hats, gloves, scarfs and coats. If you are interested in helping, click here.