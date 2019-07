Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATAC, Wash. -- Members of the local Eritrean community gathered to honor the life of a man killed in a shooting.

A memorial service was held in Seattle for Zula Mehari. He was killed at Valley Ridge Park in SeaTac last Friday.

People who knew him say he was a hard worker who had a positive impact on many people in the community.

The suspect in the shooting was arrested earlier this week. He's not facing murder charges.