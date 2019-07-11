Man accused in cold case murder held on $1.5 million bail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A Thurston County man has been arrested in a 2009 cold case involving Nancy Moyer, the mother who went missing from her Tenino home.

The person of interest appeared in court Thursday, but he’s not yet been officially charged by prosecutors, that’s why Q13 News is not identifying him. He could face a second-degree murder charge.

Court documents reveal the man told detectives ten years ago he had been having sex with Moyer, choked her but he did not mean to kill her.

He allegedly also told investigators if he were to hide a body, it might be found under a concrete slab he poured on his property, or in his basement.

Sheriff John Snaza said the new developments could mean the investigation is one step closer to completion.

“I was a deputy at the time,” he said. “When you have these cold cases that bring in new information or possible leads to solving of the crime, you’re always excited about the persistence that we have in these cases.”

The suspect is being held in the jail on $1.5 million bail. He could be formally charged later this month.