Don’t forget your Slurpee! 7-Eleven giving out free Slurpees today

Posted 7:04 AM, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:08AM, July 11, 2019

An illustration of Two, 7-Eleven Slurpees on October 27, 2010 in Washington, DC. (TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – Perhaps the most important news you’ll hear all day, convenience store chain 7-Eleven will hand out a free small Slurpee in honor of Thursday’s date – 7/11.

Stores will give customers the frozen treats between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the company website says it’s possible to get another free one if you sign up for their app.

And for Seattleites, the forecast high for the day is 77. Warm enough or perhaps too cold for a Slurpee? It’s up to you.

For more information, check out their website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.