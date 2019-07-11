× Don’t forget your Slurpee! 7-Eleven giving out free Slurpees today

SEATTLE – Perhaps the most important news you’ll hear all day, convenience store chain 7-Eleven will hand out a free small Slurpee in honor of Thursday’s date – 7/11.

Stores will give customers the frozen treats between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the company website says it’s possible to get another free one if you sign up for their app.

And for Seattleites, the forecast high for the day is 77. Warm enough or perhaps too cold for a Slurpee? It’s up to you.

