Court documents: Man admits to 2009 Nancy Moyer killing, recants confession

TENINO, Wash. — A man called 911 earlier this week and admitted to killing a Thurston County woman in 2009 before recanting the confession, according to court documents.

A probable cause document alleges that the 53-year-old man called dispatch at 3 p.m. Tuesday to say he wanted to confess to killing Nancy Moyer and that he was “tired of holding it inside.”

A detective went to his home that day, and the court documents allege that he again confessed to killing Moyer.

On Wednesday, officials searched the home along Sheldon Lane SW in Rochester. During another interview that day, officials say he recanted his previous statements regarding killing Moyer and said “he did not know why he said that he had killed” her.

Before recanting the confession, probable cause documents allege he said during a previous interview that he had a sexual relationship with Moyer and that on the night she went missing, he picked her up near her home. When they were together that night, he said that he “accidentally strangled” her.

Moyer went missing on March 9, 2009 from her home in the Tenino area.

Q13 News is not naming the man at this time because he has not been officially charged.

