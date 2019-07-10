Troopers investigating deadly 2-car crash near Shelton

Posted 7:50 AM, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:15AM, July 10, 2019

WSP photo

SHELTON, Wash. — Troopers are investigating a deadly two-car crash in Mason County.

Police were called Wednesday morning to US 101 near Shelton Matlock Road.

Trooper Chelsea Hodgson said few details were immediately known, but two cars were involved in the crash. It was initially called an injury crash, but Hodgson later said it “turned into a fatality investigation.”

Northbound lanes of US 101 were blocked just before 8:00 a.m.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

