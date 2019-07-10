Sumner area providing quality of life for home buyers at affordable prices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMNER, Wash. -- Local home buyers are looking outside of Seattle for more affordable deals, and many are turning to the Sumner-Bonney Lake-Lake Tapps market, wherein some cases, homes are half the price of what you’ll pay in Seattle.

The median home price in Seattle is over $700,000, according to Zillow, while prices in Sumner and Bonney Lake range in price from about $300,000 to $400,000.

Real estate agents Kylee Hill and Shelley Heck live and work in this booming area. They say that price difference is a big deal, especially for first-time homebuyers and families.

"That’s what’s drawing people down here, is affordability," says Heck. "People are willing to make the commute in order to to get more home."

But Hill says it’s not just cost that's driving people to the area. It's also livability and lifestyle.

“Everything is revolved around our community. If something is going on at the school it’s like true Friday night lights around here,” Hill tells Q13. “After school, our kids can to go out with friends to get a milkshake and fries or to Starbucks. It’s all walkable. And the freedom this community provides, that’s hard to find anywhere else.”

However, with growth and popularity, come growing pains as well. The area has seen an uptick in population, and also new residential home and apartment construction. But both agents say growth can go hand-in-hand with the livability and affordability people are looking for, as long as the community helps make it happen.

“Growth is happening, and if you’re passionate about your community and want to make sure it is welcoming for all, you have to get involved in the community,” said Hill. “When it comes to growth, we have to be responsible.”