× Traffic backed up on southbound I-5 in Tacoma after semi-trailer crashes

SEATTLE — Southbound I-5 near Tacoma has been partially reopened after a semi-trailer crash completely blocked the highway.

WSDOT says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. near the State Route 16 overpass and crews are working to clear the scene. Two lanes have now reopened.

They say drivers should expect delays, and WSDOT is working to redirect traffic.

Just arriving on scene of a semi vs barrier collision I5 at SR16. All southbound lanes are being diverted to SR16/38th St. @wsdot_tacoma is on scene and tow trucks are on their way. No injuries. No other cars involved. pic.twitter.com/b5ed8CSsDX — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) July 10, 2019

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but WSP says no one was hurt.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.