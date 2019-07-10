Traffic backed up on southbound I-5 in Tacoma after semi-trailer crashes
SEATTLE — Southbound I-5 near Tacoma has been partially reopened after a semi-trailer crash completely blocked the highway.
WSDOT says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. near the State Route 16 overpass and crews are working to clear the scene. Two lanes have now reopened.
They say drivers should expect delays, and WSDOT is working to redirect traffic.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, but WSP says no one was hurt.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.