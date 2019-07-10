Officials search for man accused of choking woman in front of her child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find convicted felon Ryan Nathaniel Owens.

He is accused of choking a woman in Renton Wednesday morning because he felt disrespected when she went into the bathroom to eat her breakfast during an argument. It happened in front of her young child.

She eventually got away and ran screaming from the apartment as he chased her out and the child followed in tears. It was all caught on surveillance video.

Owens did not show up for work Wednesday at Value Village in Marysville. He has a long history of domestic violence assault.

He is 6’3” and 240 lbs. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any info that leads to his arrest. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or submit the info through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.