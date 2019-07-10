Missing hiker’s body found after fall at Snow Lake trail

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Officials say the body of a missing hiker was found Wednesday after he fell off a cliff at the Snow Lake trail.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says the 46-year-old man’s family reported him missing Tuesday after not hearing from him since July 4.

Investigators found the man’s car at the the Snow Lake trailhead on Tuesday. His body was found at about 11 a.m. Wednesday at the bottom of a 300-foot cliff.

The sheriff’s office believes the man slipped and fell to his death. His name and the exact cause of his death will be released by the county medical examiner at a later time.