Forecast: Wet weather midweek before drying up in time for the weekend

SEATTLE -- Expect some wet weather midweek before the Northwest dries up in time for the weekend.

Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott said Wednesday will feature showers at times and mild temps -- around 70 or just above. It's going to feel muggy.

On Thursday, we'll have some residual morning showers and start to dry up and warm up to the mid 70s.

Friday and Saturday look fantastic -- partly-to-mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers. Highs will be in the low/mid 70s. The Sounders FC will be back at home taking on Atlanta United FC. Kick off set for 12:55pm for the matinee match up at CenturyLink Field. Great weather for soccer!

Lots of festivals this weekend (Ballard Seafood Fest, Milk Carton Derby at Green Lake, Kent Cornucopia Days, West Seattle Summer Fest, Redmond Derby Days AND the Seattle-to-Portland [STP] Bike Ride), and it looks comfortable for all of it.