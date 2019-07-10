After 35 years in Sumner, The Old Cannery continues making new memories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMNER, Wash. -- If you grew up in or around Sumner, chances are you’ve made a stop or two at The Old Cannery. At first glance, it’s a furniture store, but look closer, and it’s easy to see it’s much more than tables, chairs and couches.

In fact, The Old Cannery might be a bit more famous for its community events, homemade fudge, trains and even animatronics. If it sounds like paradise for kids, that’s because it’s designed that way.

“Our motto is, 'Make it fun for the kids and the rest happens,'” said Dave Radcliff, who has been CEO of The Old Cannery since the early 2000s. He took Q13 on a special tour.

On top of all that, The Old Cannery also happens to be the official visitor center for the town of Sumner.

“We are a hometown community and the Rhubarb capital,” Dave said on the tour.

Besides the fudge and the rest of the fun, The Old Cannery is proud to support the community in other ways, including a yearly breast cancer walk, neighborhood fundraisers, military welcome home events and holiday celebrations.

