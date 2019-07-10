2 injured when vehicle crashes into downtown Mighty-O Donuts

Posted 6:55 PM, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:13PM, July 10, 2019

 

SEATTLE — Authorities say two people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a Mighty-O Donuts on Wednesday.

It happened at the downtown restaurant at 2nd Avenue and Madison Street. Dramatic surveillance video shows the vehicle slamming into the business as shattered glass hits people who were standing by the window.

The Seattle Fire Department says the driver and someone inside the restaurant were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Mighty-O Donuts said on its Instagram page that the location would be closed for several days for repairs.

The crash remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.