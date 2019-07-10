2 injured when vehicle crashes into downtown Mighty-O Donuts

SEATTLE — Authorities say two people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a Mighty-O Donuts on Wednesday.

It happened at the downtown restaurant at 2nd Avenue and Madison Street. Dramatic surveillance video shows the vehicle slamming into the business as shattered glass hits people who were standing by the window.

The driver and a person inside the downtown Seattle @MightyODonuts were transported with minor injuries. On the company’s Instagram: “this location will be closed for a few days to repair the damage. We hope those injured recover quickly.” pic.twitter.com/PFYoTnq0bn — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) July 11, 2019

The Seattle Fire Department says the driver and someone inside the restaurant were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Mighty-O Donuts said on its Instagram page that the location would be closed for several days for repairs.

The crash remains under investigation.