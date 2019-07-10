1 detained after officials search property in 2009 Nancy Moyer case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TENINO, Wash. -- Authorities say a person was detained Wednesday after officials searched a property in connection with the 2009 disappearance of Nancy Moyer.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said officials searched a home in the 16500 block of Sheldon Lane SW in Rochester after new information came to light in the case this week.

Here’s a look at what is left of the evidence search in connection to the 10-year-old Nancy Moyer case. https://t.co/9EOJKcUiMa pic.twitter.com/uPxBb9ZLzv — AJ Janavel (@ajjanavelnews) July 11, 2019

Moyer vanished from the Tenino area on March 6, 2009. Investigators say all of her belongings were in the home when she disappeared and suspected foul play in the case.

Law enforcement sources told Q13 News on Wednesday evening that a person of interest was detained in connection with the case, but no other information was available. Investigators were continuing to search the property Wednesday evening.

A press conference with additional details was expected Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

New information developed in the 2009 death of Nancy Moyer. pic.twitter.com/1l6hAT1vHv — Thurston Co. Sheriff (@ThurstonSheriff) July 10, 2019