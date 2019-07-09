What started as a game is now bringing the Sumner community together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMNER, Wash. – Walk around Sumner long enough and you’re bound to see a decorated stone with a joke, a message of hope or just something that may brighten your day.

The painted rocks started off as a game between family, but it’s grown to a Facebook group 1,000 strong, and it's inspiring neighboring communities to do the same.

Three years ago, Kendra, Lily and Jesse Haeder found some painted rocks during a beach trip and thought it would be fun to do the same. With bright colors and brushes, the three painted symbols of themselves.

They decided to hide the stones around town in every nook and cranny, and it caught on with their neighbors. Many families were inspired to join in the fun and now you can find a little symbol of hundreds of Sumner residents across the community.