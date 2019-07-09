Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal joins Q13's Marni Hughes in studio to talk about several issues from funding for earthquake-safe schools to standardized testing for students.
WA Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal on public education issues
