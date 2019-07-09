× 3 hurt after stabbing in downtown Seattle; suspect arrested

SEATTLE — Police said three people were injured after reports of a stabbing outside Nordstrom’s headquarters in downtown Seattle.

Seattle police were called to a reported stabbing just after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday on 6th Avenue near Pine Street.

They say the suspect fled on foot, removed his clothing and attempted to get rid of the weapon. He was arrested nude, and officers recovered a knife and his clothing.

Police said a 75-year-old man was taken in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center. Two others were also hurt, but they’re expected to be okay.

Two people being transported to HMC. One, a 75-year-old male in stable condition. Working to gather details on the 2nd. 3rd person was treated at the scene and declined transport. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 9, 2019

Breaking news: Reports of multiple stabbings in downtown Seattle’s Nordstrom #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/yOdlckysTr — Hana Kim (@hanamkim) July 9, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.