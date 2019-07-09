× Things you can do to prevent break-ins at trail heads

SEATTLE — A lot more people are hitting the trails now that it’s summer.

Unfortunately, there are those few that aren’t there to hike, instead they are breaking into people’s cars.

“Trail heads are often secluded and thieves know that people store things in their car because they don’t want to take them out on the trail,” said Kristene Zewe, who is an Underwriting Quality Analyst at PEMCO Insurance. “It’s an easy target you can get maybe five or 10 cars in a very short period of time and by the time law enforcement gets there, they are long gone.”

PEMCO Insurance has a list of recommendations to prevent break-ins at trails.

Have a friend drop you off instead of taking your car

Clear everything out of your car

Lock up

Remove top carriers

Park in a visible space

Put valuables in the trunk