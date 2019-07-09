Mild summer weather continues, rain moves in Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The weather has certainly fallen into a mild pattern since the 4th of July holiday.

Morning clouds with drizzle in some spots with afternoon clearing. Highs range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

On Tuesday, we'll add more elements into the mix. Clouds will increase and rain will move inland from the southwest by the afternoon/evening.

Rain will continue overnight into Wednesday morning hours. By the afternoon rain will start to taper off to just lighter showers. Highs around 70.

Thursday & Friday could be dry, but there is a chance of a few showers, with highs getting back to normal in the mid 70s.

There are many festivals this weekend (Ballard Seafood Fest, Milk Carton Derby at Green Lake, Kent Cornucopia Days, West Seattle Summer Fest, Redmond Derby Days AND the Seattle-to-Portland [STP] Bike Ride), and it looks comfortable for all of it. Right now, we're expecting partly sunny skies with highs in the low/mid 70s.