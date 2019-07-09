Former football player inspires youth to be more than just an athlete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seatac, Wash., - Vince Lombardi once said, "It's not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get up." This story isn't about the greatest coach in football history. It's really not even about football at all. It's about a man who got knocked down and instead of being bitter about it, got back up and is teaching kids how to do the same.

Past the drills and behind the smiles, Diandre Campbell is using his failure to help kids achieve the dreams he couldn't. Growing up in Oakland, California, coaches encouraged the wide receiver to work on his craft which earned him a scholarship to the University of Washington.

In 2015, Campbell was signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Francisco 49ers. After a year on the practice squad, the NFL offered him a futures contract. Eight months later, Campbell was released.

"The NFL didn’t give me a whole lot of opportunity in terms of years to play but it gave me so much more along the journey to get there to help so many more people," admits Campbell.

After returning to Seattle, the former player started the Warrior Wide Receiver Academy which offers 1-on-1 training programs that include helping athletes grow their game, track their progress, and turn their weaknesses into strengths. Small group training practices range from 4 - 10 athletes. These sessions create a competitive atmosphere where students push each other while learning from one another. The most important lessons Campbell shares are ones that aren't just about the sport.

Reflecting on his youth, he shares, "I think about the lessons my parents taught me when I was a young kid. How you might not always be treated like you treat people but it's still important that you treat people how you want to be treated."

The Warrior Wide Receiver Academy trains athletes year-round both on and off the field. While others fail and carry a grudge, Diandre Campbell chooses every day to share his knowledge and experience to inspire those around him.

