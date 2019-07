× For first time, Pride flag raised over Tacoma Dome

TACOMA — For the first time ever, the city of Tacoma raised the Pride flag over the Tacoma Dome.

The flag, which will fly beneath the American flag, will wave over the dome for the remainder of July.

Tacoma’s Pride week runs from July 12 to July 21. The city’s annual celebration takes place on Saturday, July 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Pacific Avenue.