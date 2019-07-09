Man dead in Licton Springs shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Authorities say a man died Tuesday in a shooting in north Seattle.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on N. 96th Street near Aurora Avenue N.

#BREAKING A 27-year-old man was shot and killed while walking down the street by two other men who are on the run— they left the scene in a black vehicle. Aurora and 96th closed off right now. pic.twitter.com/WqvwFfHyUa — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) July 10, 2019

Seattle Police say the man was walking with an acquaintance when they encountered two other men. Police say that at some point during that encounter, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects were in custody.

The Seattle Department of Transportation said the northbound right lane of Aurora is blocked near N. 95th Street as police investigate the shooting.