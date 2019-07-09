Man dead in Licton Springs shooting

SEATTLE -- Authorities say a man died Tuesday in a shooting in north Seattle.
It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on N. 96th Street near Aurora Avenue N.
Seattle Police say the man was walking with an acquaintance when they encountered two other men. Police say that at some point during that encounter, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects were in custody.
The Seattle Department of Transportation said the northbound right lane of Aurora is blocked near N. 95th Street as police investigate the shooting.