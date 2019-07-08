What does Pete Carroll think his legacy with the Seahawks look like?

SEATTLE — Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine chatted with Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll about the upcoming season and more.

This is a transcription of their interview:

Levine: Being part of a football organization is being part of a family, but how important is having your two sons out on the field?

Carroll: It’s been really, really important to me to have them by my side. They care as much as anybody could care for about what we do and what we stand for. But what’s unique about them is that they’re willing to say what other guys aren’t willing to say. They close the door and tell me what I need to hear sometimes. It’s comfortable for them. So, the loyalty that they bring and the willingness to stick their neck out, to say something to the head coach is extremely valuable to me. I’m only as good as my information, and they don’t hold back. I like that about them, they’re both really smart coaches. They’re good people, they work with their people and know their players really well, but they help me as much as anybody because of their willingness to stick their neck out a little bit when maybe other guys wouldn’t do that.

Levine: Do you see any similarities or differences from how you coach and your style?

Carroll: Some. They’re so different. They’re not at all alike. Brandon is just a ball of energy. He’s as enthusiastic as anyone on their staff. He’s witty and sharp and all that. Nate is much more cerebral. He’s a really bright ball coach who really sees the essence and detail and can convey that to our players. They’re really good at what they do, and I’m proud to have them on the club.

Levine: Anything better than walking off the practice field and seeing your grandkids there?

Carroll: No, no that’s about as fun as it gets. To have them around and to have the whole family available to us and share this experience, that’s a once-in-a-lifetime gift.

Levine: What’s your favorite part about your job?

Carroll: Well, I’ve always said it’s playing catch. I’ve loved this game since I was a little kid, you know. I play catch every day because it’s what I enjoy about this game. And I don’t know what it’s throwing a football around, but it’s always been the reminder and connection to the fun. There’s nothing more frivolous than just throwing the ball around and having a catch, but it’s been a big deal.

Levine: What’s the worst part of your job?

Carroll: Having to deal with the players and ending their career. That’s as challenging as anything, and it’s not that it’s so sad or you’re reluctant to do it. It’s knowing that they have wound up their dreams as a ball player, and there’s a whole new adventure coming. But sometimes they don’t know that, and so it’s about helping them transition, but I know having had to give up the playing part of it myself, and I’ve never gotten over it. I don’t expect any of them to get over it, but you learn how to deal with it. It’s very challenging, and it’s the dream going away a little bit. So, that’s the hardest part.

Levine: Anytime someone stays in the same position for a long time, it can get monotonous. How do you prevent boredom?

Carroll: It’s because of the competition. The challenge is always there. There’s always a way to get a little bit better, and if you want to kick ass at what you’re doing, you got to go for it, you know. So, that part of it never gets old. It’s not the wins, it’s the challenge of becoming as good as you can get. That never goes away. How can I help a young guy see something better than he’s ever seen before? How can I make an older guy understand that there’s more to learn and there’s more to be gained, there’s more to contribute, that there’s more to give to those around him? The competition of it – if you’re in a relentless pursuit to find the competitive edge with everything that you do, that never rests. So, you either compete or you don’t, so that’s what makes it happen.

Levine: You’ve had the chance to work under some legendary coaches – Bud Grant, obviously, comes to mind. We’re very excited about your contract extension here in Seattle, but when it’s all said and done, have you thought about what your legacy is going to be or how you want that legacy to be portrayed?

Carroll: How I’ve thought about that is, someday I’ll look back and we’ll see what happened. Not to try to call it a success at the point when you did it or when you accomplish something. But let’s look back when it’s all said and done and we’ll see what we did, and then we’ll see what that means. Is there a legacy? Is there meaning to that? I would hope. I hope the time we spent together was meaningful to the people around me. I really do hope that. And so, I give them everything I got. I’m going to keep doing that, and then we’ll look back on the impact of that and figure it out then.