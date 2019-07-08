× Washington man drowns in effort to save pet pig from river

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A Washington man drowned on Sunday while trying to rescue his pet pig that fell into the Wenatchee River.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, a 45-year-old Monitor man was floating the river with his adult son around 6:00 p.m. The pig fell into the river about half way between Monitor and the Sleepy Hollow Bridge.

Sheriff Brian Burnett said the man jumped into the water after the pig fell overboard. The man was seen struggling to stay above water.

Deputies later found the man’s body downstream near the Sleepy Hollow Bridge. Medics gave the man CPR for 20 minutes before he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses were able to rescue the pig and bring it to shore.

Authorities have not yet released the man’s identity.