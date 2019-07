Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHORELINE -- Deputies are investigating whether vandalism at a local Mormon church is a hate crime.

Graffiti was found on a Latter-day Saints church in Shoreline over the weekend. The graffiti was done with spray paint and included some profanity.

The King County Sheriff's Office says the nature of the graffiti may warrant a hate crime.

No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information on the vandalism is encouraged to call the sheriff's office.