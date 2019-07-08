Two people hurt in 4-car crash that shut down SR 305 in Kitsap County

Posted 11:46 AM, July 8, 2019, by , Updated at 12:12PM, July 8, 2019

WSP photo

SUQUAMISH, Wash. — Two people were hurt in a serious four-car crash Monday morning in Kitsap County.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chelsea Hodgson, SR 305 was shut down in both directions at George Lane NE. It was not immediately clear what led to the crash involving four cars.

Hodgson said one person was injured and airlifted to Tacoma General Hospital. A second person was also injured and taken a local hospital.

Detours remained in place until about noon Monday when the road reopened.

