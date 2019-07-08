36 injured by fireworks across western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) -- Americans love to stand around and watch stuff blow up in honor of their nation's independence.

Setting off fireworks in one of the most popular things to do on the Fourth of July. About 332 million worth of fireworks were imported into the United States last year, according to the US Census Bureau.

Last week, 36 people were hurt by exploding fireworks across western Washington, according to Harborview Medical Center. And some of those injuries were so severe, amputations were needed for some patients, the Associated Press said.

More than 9,000 people were treated for fireworks-related injuries last year, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. Nearly 62 percent of those injuries happened during a one-month study period between June 22, 2018 and July 22, 2018.

So it's worth reminding your friends and family not to take extra care when preparing for their celebrations.

Here are some stats from the commission to keep in mind:

Firecrackers were involved in most of injuries

About 1,000 injuries were from firecrackers, 500 from sparklers 400 from Roman candles and 200 from bottle rockets.

Mostly men were the ones getting injured

Of the number of reported injuries in 2018, 64 percent were to men, while 36 percent were to women.

Young people were commonly treated

Nearly half of the estimated treated fireworks-related injuries were to people younger than 20 years old. Kids under the age of 15 made up 36 percent of the estimated injuries.

Body parts most injured were hands and fingers

Hands and fingers in 2018 were an estimated 28 percent of injuries treated, while arms were about 4 percent. Legs were 24 percent, eyes 19 percent and head, face and ear injuries made up 15 percent.