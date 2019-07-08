× New I-5 ramp meters turn on Tuesday in Tacoma

TACOMA – Get ready, Pierce County drivers.

Your on-ramp to Interstate 5 could soon be metered.

Starting Tuesday, the state’s department of transportation will turn on three ramp meters in Tacoma and Fife.

The meters will be on the northbound ramps at:

East 28th Street

Port of Tacoma Road

54th Avenue East

Ramp meters operate as traffic signals that regulate how fast cars can get on the freeway. WSDOT says meters help improve safety and reduce congestion on I-5.

However, some drivers feel they slow down traffic getting onto the highway.