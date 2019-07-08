New I-5 ramp meters turn on Tuesday in Tacoma
TACOMA – Get ready, Pierce County drivers.
Your on-ramp to Interstate 5 could soon be metered.
Starting Tuesday, the state’s department of transportation will turn on three ramp meters in Tacoma and Fife.
The meters will be on the northbound ramps at:
- East 28th Street
- Port of Tacoma Road
- 54th Avenue East
Ramp meters operate as traffic signals that regulate how fast cars can get on the freeway. WSDOT says meters help improve safety and reduce congestion on I-5.
However, some drivers feel they slow down traffic getting onto the highway.