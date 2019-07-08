Large warehouse fire sends smoke billowing over Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A large warehouse fire in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood sent large smoke plumes into the air early Monday morning, but firefighters were able to get it under control quickly.

Seattle Fire responded after 2 a.m. Monday to a fire at a large warehouse in the 600 block of North 40th Street.

Several roads in the area were closed early Monday while crews worked to get it under control.

It was under control by 3:30 a.m., but was still smoldering after 5 a.m.

Firefighters warned neighbors in the area to close their windows to avoid inhaling smoke from the fire.

No injuries were reported.