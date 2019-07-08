Investigators confirm fireworks caused deadly two-home fire in King Co.

Roman candles and artillery shell packaging littering the area across the street from the two-house fire that left a 70 y/o man and his dog dead in the Highline neighborhood of unincorporated King County— Fireworks are to blame, officials haven’t determined where they came from. pic.twitter.com/r0569gvTYT — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) July 9, 2019

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities say that a Fourth of July house fire that spread to another home and killed an elderly man and his dog was caused by fireworks.

The fire happened along 10th Avenue S. in the Highline neighborhood of unincorporated King County. Emergency crews were able to get 70-year-old Roland Kennedy out of the home, but he died at the scene.

Thirteen people were left without a place to live after the fire.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that investigators determined the fire was caused by fireworks but added that the investigation is ongoing.

Neighbors told Q13 News on Friday that they suspected fireworks were to blame.

“It was just raining stuff [that night],” Dave White said.