Dinosaurs race to the finish at Emerald Downs

AUBURN, Wash. — Emerald Downs in Auburn is best known for its horse races, but this past weekend the racetrack held a colossally different type of event.

The track took spectators back in time to witness a race run by Tyrannosaurus Rex. People in oversized dinosaur costumes stumbled their way toward the finish line.

It appears it was a close race, but eventually one of the dinos pulls through to take the win.

Video of the race posted Saturday on the Emerald Downs Facebook page has been shared more than 230,000 times.