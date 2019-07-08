Death investigation closes busy block in Seattle’s University District

SEATTLE -- A death investigation has closed a busy block in Seattle's University District.

According to Seattle Police, detectives responded around 6 a.m. Monday to reports of a man lying in the street in the 4500 block of University Way NE.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

That stretch of University Way NE remained closed at 7 a.m. Monday while police investigate. They haven't said whether the death is suspicious, or whether it's being investigated as a homicide.

King County Metro buses are being rerouted off University Way near 47th Street. Riders are asked to use stops south of NE 45th Street and north of NE 50th Street.

