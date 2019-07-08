× Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff, 15, loses at Wimbledon to end magical run

Cori “Coco” Gauff‘s incredible run at Wimbledon came to an abrupt end at the hands of Simona Halep Monday.

The 15-year-old has enjoyed a scintillating breakthrough grand slam at the All England Club but former world No.1 Halep proved too big an obstacle for the teenager.

The Romanian used all her experience to win in straight sets 6-3 6-3 and progress to the quarterfinals.

Gauff started her historic week by beating idol Venus Williams in the first round, before defeating Magdaléna Rybáriková in straight sets and then emerging triumphant from a Center Court classic against Polona Hercog.

Throughout her run, Gauff has amassed fans from across the world and established herself as, arguably, the most exciting prospect on the tour.

The American is the youngest player to have gone this far at Wimbledon since a 15-year-old Jennifer Capriati advanced to the last four in 1991 and was the youngest player in the Open era to advance through qualifying to reach Wimbledon’s main draw.