Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the heels of the U.S. Women's National Team winning a second straight Women's World Cup, Reign FC goalkeeper Michelle Betos joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on "Q It Up Sports" on Sunday night.

The Reign FC welcome home USWNT players, Megan Rapinoe and Allie Long, when they continue their home schedule at Cheney Stadium on July 28. They have seven home games in Tacoma remaining on their regular-season schedule. Interview above.