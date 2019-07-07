Meet Lollipop! #WhyNotMePets

Lollipop is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley.(Marika Moffitt/Dirtie Dog Photography)

BURLINGTON, Wash, – Just like her name, Lollipop is a sweet girl who loves to play with her ball.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Lollipop get adopted. She’s also called “Lolli” for short.

She is a 6-year-old energetic black lab and is currently staying at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley.

Lollipop gets along with other dogs and does particularly well with larger ones. She has a lot of energy and is always on the hunt for her ball and ready to play, so a fenced yard or even some acreage would be great for her to roam.

“She basically is an easy dog to train because of the ball,” said Julie Bistranin who evaluates dogs at the shelter. “You have a ball in your hand and tell her to sit, she’s going to sit.”

Lollipop is smart, friendly and will make a great addition to anyone who welcome a ‘young at heart’ dog.

If you are interested in adopting Lollipop, you can stop by the Humane Society of Skagit Valley to meet her.

