Defending champion US faces Netherlands in World Cup final

Posted 8:14 AM, July 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:16AM, July 7, 2019

Megan Rapinoe of the USA looks on during the national anthem prior to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

LYON, France — The United States will be vying for its fourth Women’s World Cup title when it meets European champion the Netherlands on Sunday. The match starts at 8 a.m. on Q13 FOX.

The U.S. is the defending champion, while the Dutch women are appearing in their first World Cup final.

Both sides had narrow wins in the semifinals, with the U.S. beating a physical England team 2-1 and the Dutch needing extra time to overcome Sweden 1-0.

The finalists both have female coaches. Jill Ellis leads the United States and Sarina Wiegman is in charge of the Netherlands.

It’s the first time since 2003 that two women have coached against each other in the final.

In the most recent meeting between the two teams, the U.S. won 3-1 at home in 2016.

