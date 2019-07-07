Community mourns the death of 29-year-old killed in Seatac shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday, dozens of members of the Eritrean community gathered in Seattle to mourn the loss of a member of their community killed in a shooting.

Three days earlier, on Friday July 5th around 5:30 p.m. at Valley Ridge Park in Seatac, King County Sheriff’s Officials say a 29-year-old man was shot and killed.

Members of the Eritrean community say it was Zula Mehari.

“He was trying to change his life here in Seattle; he was working two jobs,” said Amenay Haileslassie.

Haileslassie knew Mehari. He said he moved to the area about eight months ago.

Haileslassie says Mehari was playing soccer Friday at the park when he was killed.

“This thing that is happening here is really horrific and sad to all of us,” he said.

Haileslassie says Mehari has no family in the country; the Eritrean community is working to raise funds for his funeral.

There is no suspect information or motive in the case.

King County Sheriff Officials ask anyone with information to contact them.